Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson’s Fingerprints, Palm Print Found Near Rooftop: Report

(FOX NEWS) — Newly released search warrants in the case against Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk in September, revealed more details about how investigators collected DNA and cellphone data placing him at the scene of the alleged shooting.

Investigators obtained DNA from “fingerprints and a smeared palm print in the vicinity of the northeast corner rooftop edge of the Losee Center building where Robinson dropped off the rooftop to the ground below,” along with cellphone data showing Robinson’s location on Sept. 10, 2025, according to East Idaho News.

Additionally, a Google Maps route found on Robinson’s phone allegedly routed to an area near the Utah Valley University campus, the outlet reported.

The warrants also included a note Robinson allegedly left for his roommate, whom he was romantically involved with, shortly before the alleged assassination. Robinson referred to his partner, Lance Twiggs, as “Luna.”

“Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry,” the note reportedly said. “I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text.

“I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it.

“I don’t know if i will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together.

“I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler,” the letter continued, according to the outlet.

The warrant also reportedly revealed authorities’ alleged timeline of events leading up to and immediately following Kirk’s assassination.

According to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Robinson arrived in Orem in a gray Dodge Challenger around 8:29 a.m. on the morning of the alleged shooting. He was captured on surveillance video from 11:50 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. entering the UVU campus through a tunnel under Campus Drive and checking his cell phone.

He was spotted on a camera located at the north side of UVU’s Losee Center building walking with “a distinctive gait,” believed to be due to the rifle allegedly concealed in his jeans, around 12:02 p.m.

Approximately 13 minutes later, authorities said Robinson was spotted wearing dark clothing and climbing a staircase leading to a common area next to the Losee Center, before scaling a wall and crouching on a rooftop, the charging document previously said. He then waited several minutes before “running across the rooftop” and crouching into “a prone shooting position” with a direct line of sight to where Kirk was speaking.

At 12:23 p.m., as Kirk fielded a question during the campus event, a single gunshot rang out, striking the father of two in the neck. Surveillance footage captured Robinson allegedly fleeing the rooftop while carrying what appeared to be a rife, according to the documents.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, among other counts, in the shooting of Kirk while Kirk was speaking at a Turning Point USA event on UVU’s campus last year.

Robinson has since pleaded not guilty to all charges, and prosecutors have vowed to seek the death penalty in the case.