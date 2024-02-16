February 16, 2024
This Summer, Take A Glimpse Into The Past As Old Fort Wayne Baseball Co. Presents The 1st Annual Vintage Baseball Showcase

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — This one-of-a-kind event will showcase vintage-style uniforms, period authentic equipment, and will be played using 1864 rules.

The Indianapolis Blues will face off against the Elkhart County Railroaders.

It will take place on June 29th, 2024 at 2 pm at Lawton Park.

This free family-friendly event will be complete with food vendors, giveaways, and activities for fans of all ages.

The public is being asked to bring their lawn chairs since seating is limited.

