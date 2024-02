FORT WAYN, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened on July 30th, 2004.

Alfred Woods was shot on Warsaw Street near Weisser Park.

That’s according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The office says they were notified on Feb. 15 that Woods died of sepsis because of complications from his gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.