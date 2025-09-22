Three Arrested, Drugs Seized in Marion Apartment Raid

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A Marion drug investigation led to three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana on Friday, according to the J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force.

Detectives said they executed a search warrant Sept. 19 at an apartment in the 900 block of West Sixth Street. The raid followed an investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in Grant County.

Inside the residence, officers recovered about 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 2 grams of suspected marijuana. The task force was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Police Department, Marion Health Police Department, Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Department of Child Services.

Brian Nicholson, 43, of Marion, was arrested on multiple counts of dealing narcotics and methamphetamine, along with maintaining a common nuisance.

Cierra Deaton, 30, of Marion, faces charges including possession of a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana.

Jacob Chapman, 32, of Marion, was arrested on similar charges, including possession of narcotics and neglect of a dependent.

All three suspects were booked into the Grant County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urged anyone with information on local drug activity to contact the J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force at 765-664-0019.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.