Ford Executive Calls for Stronger U.S. Supply Chain

DEARBORN, MI (WOWO) The executive chair of Ford Motor Company is raising concerns about Michigan’s economic direction while pointing to opportunities tied to changes in the global auto industry.

Bill Ford Jr. told business leaders in Grand Rapids that the state is “headed in the wrong direction,” citing challenges including population loss and lagging economic indicators, according to Bridge Michigan.

Ford said shifts in the global automotive market could benefit the United States and Michigan if companies continue to strengthen domestic production and supply chains. He noted increasing competition from international automakers and changing market conditions are pushing manufacturers to focus more heavily on regional operations.

Ford said building a stronger American supplier base will be key to long-term growth, particularly as the industry adjusts to evolving economic and political conditions.

He also pointed to broader concerns about the state’s business climate and competitiveness, while emphasizing that Michigan has key advantages, including natural resources and a skilled workforce.

Ford’s comments come as the company continues to adjust its production strategy, including expanding into areas such as energy storage and increasing the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in manufacturing and vehicle systems.

Business leaders and policymakers have increasingly focused on strengthening domestic manufacturing as a way to support economic growth in Michigan and across the country.