Three Charged in Thursday Afternoon Armed Robbery

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Three people including two juveniles have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Fort Wayne’s south side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Tillman Road at about 2:40 after six people in a silver BMW held a man at gunpoint, robbing him of cash.

The suspect vehicle was located at about 2:45 and all six occupants were detained by police while they interviewed witnesses as well as the suspects themselves. Following those interviews, police arrested 18 year old Mu Kin along with a 16 year old and 17 year old juvenile occupant of the car. The other three juveniles were released to their parents.

Charged in the case are:

Mu Kin

Preliminary Charges: Robbery, firearm enhancement (Level 3 Felony)

Pointing a firearm at another person (Level 6 Felony)

17 Year old Juvenile

Preliminary Charges: Robbery, firearm enhancement (Level 3 Felony)

Pointing a firearm at another person (Level 6 Felony)

16 year old Juvenile

Preliminary Charges: Robbery, firearm enhancement (Level 3 Felony)

Pointing a firearm at another person (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful possession of firearm (Misdemeanor)