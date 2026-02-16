Three Killed, One Injured In Grant County Crash Under Investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Three people were killed and one injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grant County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on February 16, troopers and emergency personnel responded to an injury-involved crash on County Road 600 South near County Road 1150 East. Assisting agencies included the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor University Police Department, and Van Buren Police Department.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper AJ Coffee indicates that Alexander McGuin, 23, of Gas City, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on County Road 600 South when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest.

McGuin and two passengers — James M. Clark Jr., 21, of Dunkirk, and Gracelynn N. Daniels, 19, of New Castle — were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

A third passenger, Michael L. Reading, 22, of Hartford City, was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators say alcohol and/or narcotics use is suspected to have contributed to the crash. Speed is also believed to be a factor. The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional assistance at the scene was provided by multiple emergency response agencies, including fire and EMS units from across the county.