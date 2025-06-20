Thursday Afternoon Shooting Leaves a Man Dead – UPDATED

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have more questions than answers after shots were fired in a parking lot near the intersection of West Rudisill and South Wayne Avenue on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of a man shot at about 2:30 Thursday and found the man suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene. What led to the shooting is undetermined at this point. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detectives, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App

**UPDATE**

Things are unfolding quickly with regard to a Thursday afternoon shooting in South Fort Wayne that left a man dead. Fort Wayne Police say that the investigation has taken them to a home in the 800 block of Lafever Street in Ossian. A search warrant for that residence was obtained just before midnight where the investigation revealed that evidence in the shooting may be located. Due to the violent nature of the crime – officials called all residents out of the home. Two juveniles refused to come out until SWAT showed up a short time later. That search warrant will be exectued this morning. No arrests have yet been made.