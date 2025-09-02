Tickets available to see Glenn Beck, Clay & Buck at WOWO’s brand new studio

WOWO Radio is celebrating the grand opening of its new world-class studios at Coventry with a pair of special events featuring nationally syndicated talk show hosts.

On Friday, October 17, Glenn Beck will headline Brunch, Beck & Bingo from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Mic. Brunch is included with admission, and Beck will appear on stage alongside WOWO hosts Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson. Guests will also receive a first look inside WOWO’s new studios as the station begins its next 100 years of broadcasting.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, October 22, when Clay Travis and Buck Sexton take the stage at The Mic from 3 to 6 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided as the duo joins Blakeslee and Hendrickson for an exclusive live event, along with tours of the new studios.

Special Deal: Tickets are $150 per event or $250 for both events. Organizers note space is extremely limited and encourage early reservations.

Both special events are presented by WOWO Radio, Van’s Home Center in Auburn and Flow Tech Plumbing and Heating.