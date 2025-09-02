Crash in Noble County Sends One Driver to Hospital

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection left one man hospitalized after being ejected from his vehicle.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at County Road 11 and County Road 32 when one driver pulled into the intersection in front of another vehicle. Deputies say the southbound vehicle struck the driver’s side of the other car, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the southbound car told investigators he was thrown from his vehicle during the impact. He was taken by EMS to a Parkview-area hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.