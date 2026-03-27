March 27, 2026
Fox National

Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Crash In Florida Less Than 2 Weeks Before Masters: Reports

by Fox News0

(FOX NEWS) — Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on Jupiter Island in Florida on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN that the crash happened on Jupiter Island. Woods’ condition was not immediately known.

Woods competed in the TGL championship earlier this week with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter, Kai, in the stands. It was his return to competitive golf after rupturing his Achilles last year, just ahead of the Masters.

The 15-time major winner, five of which have come at Augusta, was noncommittal about playing at this year’s Masters. President Donald Trump said on “The Five” on Thursday that he would be at Augusta but not play.

Woods has had trouble behind the wheel in the past. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for months.

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