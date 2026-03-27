IN Farmers At White House

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — President Trump welcomed more than 500 farmers to the South Lawn on Friday as agricultural leaders, including Indiana’s Corey Beck, pressed for clearer markets and policy certainty amid rising costs and volatile commodity prices.

Beck, a business and supplier strategist with Beck’s Hybrids, said Hoosier farmers are closely watching for signals from the administration on trade and the stalled farm bill.

“The biggest thing for Hoosier farmers is clarity of markets,” Beck said. “Clarity of opportunity is probably ranked number one in my mind.”

The event brought together producers from across the country, including several from Indiana, at a time when farmers are navigating tightening margins and global uncertainty.

“Farmers are experiencing rising input costs while facing uncertain commodity markets,” Beck said. “Commodity markets have been lower in recent times, and some of that is caused by global trade dynamics and the uncertainties that come with that.”

Beck said the concerns voiced by Indiana farmers are widely shared nationwide.

“Many farmers across the country are experiencing exactly what Hoosier farmers are experiencing,” he said. “It continues to point back to wanting clarity, wanting certainty.”

Among the issues Beck hopes to see addressed is movement on the farm bill, which he said is critical to restoring confidence in the agricultural economy.

“Addressing continued momentum with the farm bill would be something we hope to hear more about today,” he said.

Beck noted that many farmers have supported Trump and are looking for continued engagement on agricultural priorities.

“There have been a lot of farmers who have been advocates for President Trump,” he said. “We want to continue to see his commitment to agricultural markets and supporting farmers throughout the country.”

Despite the economic headwinds, Beck said he values the opportunity to participate in the White House event.

“I do appreciate the opportunity that’s been afforded to us by President Trump and his administration,” he said. “It’s a chance to spend some time reflecting on the heritage of our country and the role agriculture plays in it.”