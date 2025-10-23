Time Running Out to Claim Lottery Win

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) — Time is almost up for one lucky Hoosier to claim a $50,000 Powerball Double Play prize.

The ticket was purchased in Decatur for the April 26th drawing and must be claimed by 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 23rd.

The unclaimed ticket matches five numbers in the Powerball Double Play drawing and can only be redeemed at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Indianapolis.

If it’s not claimed by the deadline, the prize will expire and the money will be returned to the lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which helps support future promotions and games.

Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets before the Thursday cutoff.