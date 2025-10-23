Man Sentenced for Stealing Husky in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO) A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a home burglary that ended with the theft of a purebred Husky and a confrontation with the homeowner.

Authorities say Christopher Collins entered the home and demanded the dog from a woman inside. A physical altercation followed, and Collins—along with another individual—allegedly took the woman’s son into a car before being stopped by police.

The dog was recovered, and no serious injuries were reported.

Collins was sentenced to six years behind bars. The second suspect, James Steele, is facing separate charges and is scheduled to stand trial in connection with the incident.