TinCaps seek part-time help for 2024 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps are seeking part-time help as the 2024 season approaches.

Each season, the team employs hundreds of workers to staff everything from concession stands to ballpark sanitation, The Orchard Team Store and video production.

“As a team member at Parkview Field, you’ll be appreciated and valued,” said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. “Hosting thousands of fans every game certainly requires hard work, but we prioritize having fun here as well.”

Employees aren’t expected to be available to work all 66 games. The TinCaps are flexible with scheduling.

Job perks include an exclusive Team Member Appreciation Picnic and more opportunities for recognition.

Of note, more than half of the full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time employee or as an intern before earning a promotion. The TinCaps also have a limited number of internships available, designed for current college students or recent graduates. Click here for more details.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team’s Human Resources Administrator Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

The TinCaps (Minor League Baseball’s High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have 66 regular season home games, concluding Sept. 8.

Opening Day is April 9.

CLICK HERE FOR THE TEAM’S 2024 SCHEDULE