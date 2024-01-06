One person injured in Friday afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house fire in Waynedale Friday afternoon left one person injured.

It started around 1:30 pm when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a small residential fire on the 7200 block of Beaty Avenue. Upon arrival, crews observed fire and smoke on the right side of the home.

Fire crews deployed hose lines to attack the blaze and did a thorough search of the home to identify and rescue potential victims. Subsequently, a victim was discovered within the residence and was rescued. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within approximately 30 minutes. The origin of the fire was identified in the bedroom, resulting in moderate damage to the structure, including fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.