Tipton County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On April 8th, 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Trooper Kegan Kern conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva on US 31 near Division Road. During the stop, Trooper Kern identified the driver as Dion C. Jones, 40, from Kokomo, IN. Also in the vehicle was a passenger identified as Travian I. White, 35, from Kokomo, IN.

Trooper Baldwin arrived on scene to utilize his K-9 partner Mack. K-9 Mack alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was located. Additionally, suspected paraphernalia and suspected cocaine was located on Mr. Jones person. Mr. Jones also had an active felony warrant out of Howard County.

Mr. White and Mr. Jones were taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Tipton County Jail.

The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for an exact determination of the substance.

Arrested and preliminary charges:

Travian I. White, 35, from Kokomo, IN

1. Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

2. Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Dion C. Jones, 40, from Kokomo, IN

1. Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony

2. Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

3. Howard County Warrant – Level 5 Felony

Trooper Kern was assisted by other members of the Indiana State Police Peru District, ISP Drug Enforcement Section, and Cass County Drug Task Force.