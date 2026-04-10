WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Lt. Governor Beckwith discusses Gas Tax with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A newly घोषित 30-day gas tax holiday in Indiana is drawing both attention and questions from residents, as state leaders outline the scope of the measure and its potential impact on household costs and infrastructure funding.

Governor Mike Braun has ordered a temporary suspension of the state’s 7% sales tax on gasoline, a move expected to lower prices at the pump by roughly 15 to 20 cents per gallon. For the average driver, that equates to modest savings per fill-up, depending on vehicle size and fuel usage.

Appearing on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said the decision is intended to provide immediate, if limited, financial relief.

“The goal is to relieve the pressure valve of what Hoosiers are feeling,” Beckwith said during the interview. “From high property taxes to the gas tax to utility costs, Hoosiers are just getting squeezed.”

Beckwith acknowledged that some residents have questioned whether the temporary suspension goes far enough, noting public calls for broader tax cuts. “People are saying it’s only a couple of bucks here,” he said. “But a couple of bucks here and then maybe a couple of bucks there — it starts to add up.”

The lieutenant governor also pointed to structural limits within state government, emphasizing that broader changes to fuel taxes would require legislative action. “You can’t just snap your fingers as governor and lieutenant governor and make all of these laws happen,” Beckwith said. “It has to be done at the legislative level.”

Under Indiana’s system, lawmakers—not the executive branch—hold primary authority over tax policy. Beckwith indicated that while the administration supports further relief, significant changes would depend on action by the General Assembly and, in the case of federal fuel taxes, Congress.

The policy has also raised questions about how the state will offset lost revenue, particularly for road construction and maintenance, which are partially funded through fuel taxes. Beckwith described that concern as valid.

“If we don’t have the gas tax, then how are we going to fix the potholes or build roads?” he said. “That’s a legitimate question that needs to be asked.”

At the same time, he suggested that government spending priorities could be reevaluated. “Government has been building all these projects,” Beckwith said. “Then they’re saying we don’t have enough money to do the basic functions.”

Another issue raised during the interview involves diesel fuel, which is not directly addressed by the current suspension. Truck drivers and agricultural producers have noted that diesel costs affect the broader supply chain, including food prices.

“If you have high diesel prices, your groceries are going to be more,” Beckwith said. “It’s a huge ripple effect.”

State officials have also indicated they will monitor whether the tax savings are passed along to consumers. According to Beckwith, enforcement may involve coordination with the attorney general’s office.

“When you start seeing things that look abnormally high and it looks like these savings aren’t getting passed on, reach out to my office or the governor’s office,” he said. “We’ll get it over to the attorney general.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita could become involved in cases where pricing practices raise concerns, though no specific enforcement actions have been announced.

For now, the gas tax suspension remains in effect for 30 days, with state officials indicating they will continue to evaluate both public response and economic impact. Residents are expected to see changes reflected at gas stations as the policy is implemented statewide.