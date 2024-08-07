Toledo man leads police on high-speed chase near Fort Wayne

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Ohio driver is facing charges in the Huntington County courts after leading officers from multiple agencies through Huntington and Allen Counties on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. on I-69 near the 287 mile marker, just north of the Markle exit in Huntington County. Indiana State Police had stopped a maroon 2013 Chrysler 300 passenger car for an equipment violation and expired registration. During the traffic stop, the driver, who would later be identified as Keshaun Carrington, 21, of Toledo, Ohio, was alleged to have falsely identified himself. Once it became obvious that the troopers realized his deception, Carrington is alleged to have put the car in drive and sped off northbound on I-69 and quickly reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Troopers gave chase and the pursuit soon entered Allen County, continuing northbound at speeds over 100 mph. Carrington exited eastbound on I-469 maintaining a high rate of speed. Allen County and New Haven police attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying StopSticks near the Bluffton Road interchange and the Minnich Road interchange, both attempts unsuccessful. Carrington exited I-469 and headed north on Minnich Road, then east on State Road 930 and re-entered I-469 northbound via the southbound exit ramp. The pursuit would continue north on I-469 in the southbound lanes for nearly six miles. Carrington exited at I-469 at the State Road 37 ramp, and then re-entered northbound I-469 in the northbound lanes, and then would exit again at the Maplecrest Road interchange. Near the intersection of Maplecrest Road and St. Joe Road, one of the pursuing troopers utilized a “PIT” maneuver and successfully disabled the Chrysler.

Carrington is then alleged to have fled his disabled vehicle on foot. Fort Wayne police officers, an FWPD K-9 team, Allen County police, and New Haven police utilized drone technology and thoroughly searched the immediate area. Carrington was located hiding near the Inspire Church on St. Joe Road west of Maplecrest. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Carrington was checked out at the scene by medics from the Fort Wayne Fire Department. He refused medical treatment. Troopers took custody of Carrington and transported him back to the Huntington County jail, where he was booked into custody on related charges.

He faces charges of felony identity deception and resisting law enforcement, as well as four other misdemeanors.