Local man arrested outside the country, awaiting extradition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man who had been on the run for more than three years was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Allen County.

27-year-old Charles Dewey III was being investigated for providing illegal narcotics and vape cartridges to minor children and is accused of committing sex acts with minors.

Dewey was originally arrested on Dec. 9, 2020, but he posted bond and quickly fled from the United States. While he was on the run, more charges involving additional victims were filed.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Dewey more than 7,000 miles outside of the country on Jan. 24.

An investigation is now underway to determine if Dewey had help fleeing and if he received assistance while in hiding.