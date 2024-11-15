Toys for Tots discontinued in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Toys for Tots has suspended its holiday campaign this year in Allen County.

That’s according to a Facebook post.

“Due to unforseen circumstances, Fort Wayne Toys for Tots will not be operating for the 2024 season in Allen County. Please refer to other Christmas programs in the area for assistance.”

The nonprofit is operated by the U. S. Marine Corps, which helps distribute gifts to children in need during the holiday season nationwide.

The Salvation Army issued a statement clarifying that it’s in no way affiliated with the program.