FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to data from the Citizens Action Coalition, an environmental advocacy group, Hoosiers are looking at an average increase of $28 per month in electricity costs compared to the previous year.

The 17.5% hike is nearly double last year’s record increase of 9.3% and marks the largest surge in two decades.

For AES customers, the increase is nearly $17 per month, translating to nearly $204 annually.