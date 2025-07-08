Tragic Traffic Collision Claims Two Lives in Adams County

Decatur, Ind. (WOWO) — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 that resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

At approximately 8:34 a.m., a black 2024 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 27 was involved in a collision with a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of US 27 and SR 124. The vehicle was driven by 16-year-old Dallas M. Raugh, who was accompanied by his mother, Thera J. Raugh, 41. Tragically, both Dallas and Thera Raugh were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to witness testimony and preliminary investigation, Mr. Raugh disregarded a traffic signal while traveling southbound. The semi-truck, a white 2003 Freightliner driven by Jeremy M. Klenke, 42, was proceeding eastbound through a green light at the time of the crash. The Hyundai collided with the trailer in a T-bone manner, becoming lodged beneath it.

Mr. Klenke was transported from the scene with no injuries and underwent a blood draw in accordance with Indiana law. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Failure to obey a lighted signal, speed to fast for weather condition, and limited visibility caused by fog are being investigated as potential causes of this crash.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, Adams County EMS, Monroe Fire Department, Piqua Repair, Decatur Police Department, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), and the Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Division.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution in foggy conditions and adhere to traffic signals to ensure safety.