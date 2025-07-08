Secretary Rollins Announces “Great American Farmers Market” On National Mall

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — In celebration with America 250, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be hosting the Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during National Farmers Market Week. The market will run this summer from August 3rd to August 8th, farmers and vendors will be invited to join the historic event.

“There is no greater celebration of America’s legacy than through American agriculture! Farmers helped found our nation and for centuries have diligently passed down the craft of feeding, fueling, and clothing their fellow patriots. The Great American Farmers Market is a celebration of the almost 250 years since our inception and a chance to honor the heart of our nation: agriculture,” said Secretary Rollins.

The Great American Farmers Market will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary by recognizing agriculture as the cornerstone of our history, providing direct market access for America’s farmers, bringing rural America to the heart of Washington, inspiring the next generation of farmers and ranchers, and Making America Healthy Again with fresh food grown by our farmers.

USDA was founded by President Abraham Lincoln as the “People’s Department” during the Civil War. USDA remains the only federal agency located directly on the National Mall, which signifies the importance of American agriculture and the work of USDA. President Trump is following Lincoln’s legacy through his commitment to “Growing America,” by prioritizing support for small family farmers and ensuring their vital role in the nation’s prosperity.

USDA has hosted a farmers market since 1995 to provide direct market access for vendors in the Washington, D.C., area. The Great American Farmers Market will expand this major market opportunity to farmers across all 50 states.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Great American Farmers Market will be on August 3rd, 2025. For market hours, daily programming updates, and vendor sign-ups, visit our website. Vendors including farmers, ranchers, bakers, dairy producers, beverage producers, fishermen, food concessions, and meat processors are encouraged to apply. To learn more about other farmers markets across the country, visit www.usdalocalfoodportal.com.