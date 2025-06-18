Trine Faculty to take part in Teaching Professor Conference

Washington, DC (WOWO) – In an event drawing more than 700 attendees from across the country, 4 of Fort Wayne’s own Trine University professors found themselves in the heart of Washington, DC, for the 22nd annual Teacher Professor Conference.

The event was held June 6-8, 2025, and sessions focused on evidence-based teaching strategies in higher education. One professor, in particular, praised what he called a positive ripple effect in higher education from the professors at Trine.

Jeremy Rentz, Ph.D., Schantz Distinguished Professor in the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a member of the Teaching Professor conference and advisory board, had this to say about Trine’s involvement:

“By presenting sessions, leading panels, or even hosting informal gatherings, we contribute to the national conversation on teaching and raise Trine’s visibility as an institution deeply committed to instructional excellence,” he said. Our students ultimately benefit from instructors who return to the classroom energized, equipped with new strategies, and more deeply committed than ever to student learning.”

In a session led by Dr. Rentz, titled “Assessment Strategies for the AI Era that Promotes Student Learning.”, which dove into the importance of designing assessments and classroom materials to encourage students to deeply engage with material on their own.

First-time attendees included Professor Michael Smith, Dr. John Patton, and Professor Joanna Claudy.