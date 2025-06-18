A Juneteenth Celebration Powered by Film

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Looking for local family fun and a way to immerse yourself in the rich history of Juneteenth? Look no further than the backyard of your hometown, Cinema Center has a weekend lineup that’s sure to have something for everyone.

In honor of Juneteenth, Cinema Center will be playing a collection of short films to spotlight the voices and visions of black creatives, offering a lens into the complexity, beauty, and diversity of black culture. Films will explore themes of self expression, identity, and community, all curated by Cinema Center’s Program Manager, Cambry Hicks.

The lineup includes:

The Femininity Project – DIR: Sigourney Norman

Where You Wanna Go + Immature (Live) – DIR: James Bambu

Requien for the Adrift and Shattered – DIR: Deonna Weatherly

Hoop Dreams – DIR: Kasey Elise Walker

Can’t make it out on June 19? Cinema Center has an impressive lineup spanning the weekend, including:

Pavements

The Life of Chuck

The Encampments

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

The Secret World of Arrietty

No matter when you can make it out this weekend, Cinema Center will have something for your taste.