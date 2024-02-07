Trio arrested following high-speed chase in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people from South Bend were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Bluffton early Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle remains at large and is still wanted.

The News-Banner reports 19-year-olds Terez Leonard, Jr. and Lesly Ramirez and 18-year-old Charlene Perez were each charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.

Each suspect is being held with a $1,500 bond.

The vehicle used in the chase, a Dodge Charger, was stolen from Cicero, Ill. in January.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Bluffton police attempted a traffic stop near the Capri Meadows apartment complex. The car blacked out its lights, revved the engine, and took off south, reaching speeds of around 130 mph.

The Charger made its way into northern Blackford County when it hit stop strips. All four passengers in the car attempted to flee.

Three were detained and arrested, but Damion Dickerson, also from South Bend, remains at large.