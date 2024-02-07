Auburn man gets 20 years for firing shots toward police

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — A man from Auburn has been sentenced to 20 years for his involvement in an incident that involved shots being fired toward police last year.
The Star reports 36-year-old Cory Carico pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
On Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on South Wayne Street. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but Carico fled and a pursuit began.
During the pursuit, Carico fired several shots in the direction of the police.
The truck eventually became stuck in the mud and police arrested Carico after a four-hour standoff.