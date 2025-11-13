Trooper Seizes 11 Pounds Of Cocaine

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A routine traffic stop conducted by an Indiana State Trooper during severe snowstorm conditions on Monday, November 10th, resulted in the seizure of approximately 11 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The incident began on S.R. 49 when the trooper observed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a dangerously high rate of speed despite the snow and ice-covered roads, in an area that was also a construction zone. After initially failing to stop, the driver finally pulled over on the ramp to U.S. 30.

The driver was identified as Daniel Aguilar Ramirez, 35, of Knox, IN.

During the stop, Ramirez provided troopers with a California driver’s license and gave inconsistent statements regarding his route of travel and destination. A trained and certified narcotics K-9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and quickly provided a positive alert to the presence of illegal drugs.

A search of the vehicle led troopers to an Amazon box containing four vacuum-sealed, brick-shaped packages. Troopers noted the packaging was consistent with methods used in drug trafficking. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Ramirez was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Porter County Jail. He faces a local charge of Dealing Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony.

After determining that Ramirez is an illegal immigrant, he is being held at the jail on an immigration detainer for ICE.