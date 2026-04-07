Trump agrees to suspend bombing on Iran for 2 weeks

President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday and to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for two weeks.

The move came after talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who urged Trump to delay any further U.S. military action while both sides continued to negotiate.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said he received a 10-point proposal from Iran, calling it a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”