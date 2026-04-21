Trump Says ‘Bombs Start Going Off’ Once Ceasefire Expires On Tuesday

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. has no plans to extend its ceasefire with Iran on Monday.

Trump made the statement during an interview with PBS News after he was asked what will happen if the deadline is reached Tuesday evening without a peace deal.

“Then lots of bombs start going off,” Trump said.

On the status of peace talks in Pakistan, Trump said simply, “I don’t know.”

“I mean, they’re supposed to be there. We agreed to be there, although they say we didn’t. But no, it was set up. And we’ll see whether or not it’s there. If they’re not there, that’s fine too,” he said.