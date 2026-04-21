April 20, 2026
Indiana News

Miami Correctional Facility Death

by Network Indiana0

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, Indiana State Police started investigating an inmate’s death at the Miami Correctional Facility.

An autopsy will be completed to figure out the exact cause of death for 82-year-old Billy A. Wilson. Detectives say Wilson was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison in 2022 following a murder conviction in Wayne County.

Wilson was among the few inmates who passed away at the Miami Correctional Facility in 2026. His death follows those of Lorth Sim, Tuan Van Bui, and Shawn Booker, all of whom also died at the facility earlier this year.

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