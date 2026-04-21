Trump Says He Expects ‘To Be Bombing’ As Ceasefire Deadline Looms, US Military ‘Raring To Go’

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said in a radio interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning that the U.S. was in a “very strong negotiating position” as the ceasefire deadline looms but expects to be bombing Iran again soon.

Asked whether he needs at least the prospects for a signed deal Tuesday or Wednesday or else he would resume bombing Iran, Trump responded, “Well, I expect to be bombing, because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with.”

“But, you know, we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible,” Trump said. “We have the most powerful military in the world, and everybody knows it.”

Trump said the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports has been a “tremendous success” regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal. They can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again, they have incredible people. But they seem to be bloodthirsty. They’re led by some very, very, unfortunately tough people,” Trump said. “And I don’t mean tough in a good way. I think it’s very negative for the country because we’re much tougher than they are. Like, not even close. But they have to use reason and they have to use common sense, and they can get themselves into a great position to make themselves into a great country, but a legitimate country, not a country based on death and horror.”

Trump told CNBC that the U.S. military has been restocking during the ceasefire.

“You know, they’re trying to move the missiles because we’ve obliterated most of their missiles and they’re trying to move their missiles around, even during the cease fire, which I think was a good thing because we’re totally loaded up. We have so much ammo, we have so much of everything that we’ve like — much, much more powerful than it was 4 or 5 weeks ago. So we’ve used this to restock, and they probably have done a little bit of restock,” he said.

“And we caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice. A gift from China, perhaps? I don’t know, but I was a little surprised,” Trump said about the capture of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Monday.