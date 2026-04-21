Pakistan Still Waiting For Iran To Confirm Attendance For Upcoming Talks In Islamabad: Official

(FOX NEWS) — Pakistan’s Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar said Tuesday that Pakistan is still awaiting confirmation that Iran will attend expected peace talks with the U.S. in Islamabad.

“Formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited,” Tarar wrote on X, saying the current ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran expires Wednesday morning at 4:50 a.m. local time in Pakistan.

“Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of two weeks ceasefire is critical,” he added. “⁠Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks and these efforts continue.”

Vice President JD Vance was supposed to depart for negotiations in Pakistan but has since gone to the White House on Tuesday for policy meetings. His planned departure is unclear.