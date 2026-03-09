March 9, 2026
Trump Says He’s Holding A News Conference Before He Leaves Florida, Topic Unknown

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — Trump announced the news conference in a social media post in which the Republican president laid out his schedule for Monday.

He said it would begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT — after the markets close and with concerns rising about high oil and gasoline prices because of the war. Trump did not say if the news conference would be about a particular topic. The White House had no immediate comment.

Trump was spending Monday at his Miami-area golf club and having “many important meetings and phone calls” while there, according to the post. He said he’s attending a 4 p.m. fundraiser for House Speaker Mike Johnson and will hold the news conference before he returns to the White House.

House Republicans are also meeting there on Monday for a legislative retreat.

Trump arrived in the Miami area on Friday for a summit at the club on Saturday with Latin American and Caribbean leaders.

