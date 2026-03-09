Trump Says He’s Holding A News Conference Before He Leaves Florida, Topic Unknown

(AP) — Trump announced the news conference in a social media post in which the Republican president laid out his schedule for Monday.

He said it would begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT — after the markets close and with concerns rising about high oil and gasoline prices because of the war. Trump did not say if the news conference would be about a particular topic. The White House had no immediate comment.

Trump was spending Monday at his Miami-area golf club and having “many important meetings and phone calls” while there, according to the post. He said he’s attending a 4 p.m. fundraiser for House Speaker Mike Johnson and will hold the news conference before he returns to the White House.

House Republicans are also meeting there on Monday for a legislative retreat.

Trump arrived in the Miami area on Friday for a summit at the club on Saturday with Latin American and Caribbean leaders.