March 10, 2026
AP

Trump Tells CBS News That Mideast War Could End Soon

by AP News
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — Trump commented as rising oil and gasoline prices caused by the war spark international concern.

CBS News White House reporter Weijia Jiang posted on X that Trump told her over the phone Monday that the war is “very far ahead of schedule.”

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Jiang quoted Trump as telling her. “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

Trump had said the war could last about four weeks. It was launched on Feb. 28.

Asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told Jiang that ships continue to move through the vital shipping channel but that he is “thinking about taking it over.”

