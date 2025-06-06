Two 18 Year Olds Charged With Murder in the Death of an 86 Year Old Woman

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Homicide Task Force Investigators have arrested a pair of 18 year old men – charging them in the shooting death of an 86 year old woman in her home in Southeast Fort Wayne.

18 year old Devon Stewart Jr is charged with Murder and 18 year old William Britt is charged with Murder-Acting in Concert in the death of Alice Hall on June 1.

Both were arrested without incident, Stewart at a home on Bowser Avenue, and Britt at a home on North Wells – both are in the Allen County Jail.