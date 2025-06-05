State Healthcare Cuts

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana’s already strained public health system is facing an unprecedented crisis.

Ranking 45th in the nation for public health spending and grappling with low access to mental healthcare (43rd) and high obesity rates (41st), the state is now set to slash its public health budget by over 70% in 2026. This drastic measure, driven by a projected $2 billion state budget deficit, will see funding plummet from $150 million to a mere $40 million.

Local public health departments, like the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), rely heavily on this state funding. These are the funds that support competitive salaries for nurses who conduct chronic disease screenings at community clinics and inspectors who ensure safe living conditions. With the cuts, services such as these could be in jeopardy.

The ripple effect will extend to community partners. Organizations like The Damien Center are bracing for a surge in demand as public resources evaporate. While efforts are underway to forge partnerships with grant-funded groups to maintain service, the outlook is challenging.

This funding cliff threatens to send Indiana’s already poor health standings into a further downward spiral, leaving many to wonder where they will turn for essential care and preventative services that keep communities healthy.