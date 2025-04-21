Two Dead after Northwest Fort Wayne Shooting & Police Chase

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) What started as a deadly situation in a home northwest of downtown Fort Wayne, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation across two counties and ended in a shootout that left the suspect dead.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in a home in the 1600 block of Hinton Drive, near the University of Saint Francis at about 7:30. The caller advised dispatch that the suspect was fleeing in a car and provided an accurate description of both the suspect and the vehicle. Officers responding identified the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect who took off and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed at State Road 9 and Road 100 East in Whitley County about 20 minutes later. A standoff then ensued, and ended when the suspect opened fire on police. Officers from several agencies returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, police made entry to the home and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The investigation is continuing into what led to the initial shooting.

Identities of the suspect and victim are pending a report from the Allen County Coroner.