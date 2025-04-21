Employment In Hoosier State Looking Better

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Unemployment in Indiana decreased in March, with the jobless rate at 4.1 percent, slightly lower than the national rate of 4.2 percent.

The state’s labor force participation rate is 63.7 percent, higher than the national rate of 62.5 percent.

Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.5 million people, with total private employment at 2.8 million, showing an increase of 9,200 from the previous month.

Various industries experienced job growth, and there were just under 90-thousand open job postings in the state as of April 1.