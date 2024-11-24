Two dead after Saturday night crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a crash on I-69 in Allen County.

The crash happened near the 320-mile marker Saturday night around 8 p.m. Officers say a SUV left the road for unknown reasons and rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch.

21 Alive News says two people were ejected from the vehicle and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of those deceased have not yet been released, but police say one killed was a juvenile.

They also say two other juveniles and an adult were inside the SUV and were taken to the hospital, all in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released at this time.