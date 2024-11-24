November 25, 2024
City of Butler under Boil Water Advisory

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Butler is currently under another Boil Water Advisory.

The City posted on it’s Facebook page that they are under the advisory until further notice, though an initial Boil Water Advisory was put into effect on Wednesday and was lifted on Friday.

As of right now, the City says the earliest the advisory could expire is on Monday. 

The City says maintenance is currently being done on the water tower, which has caused the water pressure to fluctuate. They say it has made the water unsafe to drink without boiling first.

They say they are working to clear up the issue and tell residents to watch for the advisory to be lifted.

