December 5, 2024
Local News

Two Dead in Allen County Crash

by Heather Starr0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Office

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Yohne Road Wednesday morning.

It started when officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene just before 11 A.M. on a report of a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a car several hundred feet off the road in a wooded area.  Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported finding the wrecked vehicle while working at a nearby construction site. Investigators believe the car was traveling at a high speed before it left the road for unknown reasons.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related posts

Results are in for the Consolidated Unit Inspection at the 122nd Fighter Wing

Kayla Blakeslee

Coroner rules murder-suicide in deaths on Tonkel Road

Derek Decker

Next Renovations To FWCS Facilities Underway

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.