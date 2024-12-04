Two Dead in Allen County Crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Yohne Road Wednesday morning.

It started when officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene just before 11 A.M. on a report of a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a car several hundred feet off the road in a wooded area. Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported finding the wrecked vehicle while working at a nearby construction site. Investigators believe the car was traveling at a high speed before it left the road for unknown reasons.

The crash remains under investigation.