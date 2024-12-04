4 neighborhood projects receive initial council approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Neighborhood infrastructure improvements continue across Fort Wayne as four major projects received initial approval at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The city has spent nearly $49 million on neighborhood improvements this year.

The four projects that received preliminary approval include:

Ardmore Avenue Widening Project from Covington to Lower Huntington roads – $6.973 million

This is a federal aid project with 80% of the work being federally funded. The contract is for preliminary engineering starting in 2025. Construction would be in three phases starting in 2032, 2034 and 2036.

Harvester Community Phase III Asphalt Street Reconstruction – $2.398 million

Construction would begin as soon as possible with substantial completion in late 2025 and final restoration in spring 2026. The project would be funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood Improvements – $1.068 million

Construction would start in early spring 2025. The project would be funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Leesburg Road Extension – $11.980 million

Construction would start as soon as weather permits in January 2025 and be completed in fall 2026, including all restoration.

All time frames on the projects are weather dependent.

“In partnership with Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Council, we’re continuing to make significant progress in neighborhoods throughout all of Fort Wayne,” said Shan Gunawardena, Public Works Director for the City of Fort Wayne. “The approval at the Committee Session step is a significant win for residents and neighborhoods as we advance projects that will have a lasting and positive impact on our community.”

City Council is expected to give final approval on the projects next week.