November 29, 2023
Two hurt in DeKalb County crash

by Derek Decker0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured in an accident early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

19-year old Helen Edwards was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry west on County Road 34 just after 5:30 when she failed to yield at the intersection with County Road 61. That’s when Edwards collided with a 2018 Ford FCO driven by 44-year-old David Harz.

Edwards was flown by Parkview Samaritan from the scene with a broken pelvis, broken ribs and pain in her neck and back.

Harz complained of back pain but was released from an area hospital after a short time.

Edwards remains in the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

