North Webster man dies in early morning OWI crash

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was killed in an OWI crash in North Webster early Wednesday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 on E. Epworth Forest Road. Police arrived to find a 2017 Audi driven by 21-year-old Victor Waikel.

He was allegedly headed northbound when he drove off the road along a sharp curve and struck a tree.

A passenger in his car, 36-year-old Ricardo Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another passenger in Waikel’s car sustained only minor injuries.

Waikel was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.