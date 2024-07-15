July 15, 2024
Two I-69 ramps to Lima Road closing Thursday

by WOWO News0

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – A pair of ramps on I-69 to Lima Road are set to close for almost two weeks, starting Thursday.

Crews will close the on-ramp from southbound S.R. 3/Lima Road to northbound I-69. Those looking to access northbound I-69 should head south on I-69 and utilize the ramps at the U.S. 30/Goshen Road exit to connect with northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

Crews will also close northbound Exit 311B. Drivers looking to access northbound S.R. 3/Lima Road should continue north to the Coldwater Road exit, utilize the loop ramps to connect with southbound I-69 and then exit the interstate at southbound 311B, or seek an alternate route.

Both closures are expected to last until July 29. INDOT says all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

