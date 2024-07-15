IU Health announces construction of new hospital in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana University Health announced Monday that they plan to build another new hospital in Fort Wayne.

The news comes six years after opening its Primary Care location on the city’s south side. It’s a $421 million investment.

The exact location will be revealed at a later date.

Since 2018, IU Health has added eight locations and more than 60 providers, offering primary care, urgent care, orthopedics, imaging, cardiology, pediatrics, and general surgery services. In that time, IU Health has served more than 30,000 patients.

The new hospital will feature:

140 beds

17 emergency department exam rooms

6 operating rooms equipped with the latest surgical technologies

3 catheterization labs for advanced cardiac procedures

3-4 endoscopy rooms for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

In addition to the hospital, a medical office building will connect to the facility, enhancing the integrated care experience for patients and providers.

The five-level hospital will employ 500 people.

IU Health anticipates welcoming its first patient in the spring of 2027.