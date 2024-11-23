Two people arrested for theft after being found in wooded area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people with a combined 13 warrants were arrested after a search through the woods.

Officers responded to calls of theft at a Target store and were tols that two people had left the store with the items. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the pair led officers on a high-speed chase for nearly 10 minutes before the chase was ended due to high speeds and weather conditions.

The vehicle was later located, and officers reportedly saw footprints leading from the vehicle towards a nearby wooded area.

After a search through the woods, officers found 32-year-old Jeremy Hollis and 34-year-old Sarah Harris hiding in a hole under brush.

Harris was reportedly found disoriented and required life-saving measures after she claimed she had used an unknown drug and suffered from seizures. She was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Allen County Jail on Friday.

Harris was also found to have 11 outstanding warrants from three different states, and Hollis was found with two outstanding warrants.

They are both now facing charges of Theft, Corrupt Business Influence and Organized Retail Theft. Harris also faces charges of Resisting Law Enforcement Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.