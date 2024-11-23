Thanksgiving meal costs down slightly from last year

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — With Thanksgiving about one week away, you may be wondering just how much it will cost you this year. Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) recently conducted a survey to answer that question.

The farming organization‘s annual “market basket survey” involves volunteers shopping for various Thanksgiving-table staples at the “best possible prices, without…coupons or purchase deals.” Shoppers visited their local stores during the first week of November.

Items on their lists included turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, cranberries, and more. INFB says a dinner for 10 could cost an average of $53.31, or $5.33 per person.

This is about 2% cheaper than last year’s average, and 8% below the national average of $58.08. But, while this cost is lower than last year’s, it is still well above where it was about five years ago.

And, research indicates that farmers would only see about $8.50 of the $53.31 spent on Thanksgiving dinner. Most of that cost is attributed to tasks like food processing, packaging, and distribution.

INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis also notes that groceries may cost a bit less than the survey is indicating, as supermarkets may offer better sales and discounts closer to Thanksgiving Day.

If you are concerned about affording the meal this year, you may want to know that Kroger is currently offering a “Freshgiving” meal basket for 10 people, which breaks down to less than $4.85 per person. It includes turkey, stuffing, corn, gravy, and more.